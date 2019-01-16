Armenia, UAE to implement joint programs on environment protection

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan is participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Forum from January 14 to 16 which is attended by nearly 4000 specialists from different countries, as well as heads of state and government, the ministry told Armenpress.

As a guest of the United Arab Emirates minister of climate change and environment Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Armenian acting minister attended the opening ceremony of the Forum and the Zayed Sustainability award ceremony.

During the visit the Armenian ministry of nature protection and the UAE ministry of climate change and environment will sign a memorandum of understanding, within the frames of which the sides will implement joint programs on environment protection.

