City of Moscow grants land for building first ever Armenian Catholic Church in Russian capital

GYUMRI, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Moscow city authorities have granted a 0,7 hectare land to the Armenian Catholic community of the Russian capital for building a church, the Armenian Catholic Primacy of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe told ARMENPRESS.

Moscow city government reported the information after the January 11 visit of Archbishop Raphael Minasyan, the Armenian Catholic Primate of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe, to the Russian capital. The space is provided gratis.

The new church that is planned to be built in the area will be the first ever Armenian Catholic Church in Moscow.

According to official data currently 500 Armenian Catholic families live in Moscow, while the number is around 100,000 across Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan