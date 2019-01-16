Kurdish news media covers inaugural sitting of Armenian parliament as national minority MP chairs first sitting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the new parliament of Armenia took place on January 14th, and a noteworthy part of the inaugural sitting was the fact that it was chaired by a representative of a national minority of the country.

The first sitting was chaired by Kurdish Member of Parliament Knyaz Hasanov, a lawmaker from the My Step ruling faction, and this event was even covered by global Kurdish news media.

The Kurdish ANF News reported the first sitting, noting that by Armenian law, the first session is chaired by the most senior lawmaker until a Speaker is elected. And Knyaz Hasanov, the leader of the Kurdish community of Armenia, was given this honor.

The ANF also covered the subsequent election of a new Speaker, Ararat Mirzoyan.

