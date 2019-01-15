Ruling faction wants parliament to have more committees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The My Step faction is seeking to create 11 parliamentary committees. MP Vladimir Vardanyan introduced the bill on making the changes to parliament today. The previous parliament had 9 committees.

“Taking into consideration the criticism from opposition parties in parliament that the Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee must be separate from the State-Legal Affairs Committee, it is currently proposed to create it as an individual committee. It is also proposed to create a permanent independent committee on territorial integration. This is associated with Armenia’s membership to the EEU, given the fact that the legal acts system is already developed within the EEU, which creates a need for certain laws to be adopted in Armenia,” Vardanyan said.

The other committees are: Healthcare and Social Affairs Committee, Foreign Relations Committee, Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports Committee, European Integration Affairs Committee, Defense and Security Affairs Committee, State-Legal Affairs Committee, Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governance, Agriculture and Nature Protection Affairs Committee, Economic Affairs Committee and Fiscal and Budgetary Affairs Committee.

