‘There is clear principle to record the proportion formed by people’ – Speaker on election of opposition Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. My Step faction has a clear principle regarding the election of opposition Vice Speaker of Parliament: to accept and record the proportion formed by the people through elections, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said during today’s session in the National Assembly, reports Armenpress.

“We are discussing an issue which was presented in a very difficult way. But the issue is very simple: if I had to choose between the two candidates in different – equal conditions, I would give preference to the female candidate, if I had to choose between the two political forces, I wouldn’t choose anyone because I have done my political choice long ago. But I approach this choice from another perspective. This is a matter of positioning for our bloc in the political field which must be based on a clear principle. In one case principle exists, in another one it doesn’t exist, the principle is the following: by respecting the people’s choice My Step doesn’t make another choice. There is a principle to accept and record the proportion formed by the people through election”, he said.

Speaker Mirzoyan said political consultations and some talks were held during these days, based on which a decision was made to give the leadership of one of the parliamentary standing committees to the Bright Armenia faction.

The first session of the Parliament of 7th convocation began on January 14.

Three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, are represented in the Parliament.

Yesterday Ararat Mirzoyan was elected Speaker of Parliament.

My Step faction has nominated MPs Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Speaker of Parliament. The third Vice Speaker must be a representative from one of the opposition factions. Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominated Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker, whereas the Bright Armenia nominated Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for the position.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan