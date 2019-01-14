Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominates MP Vahe Enfiajyan for Deputy Speaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) opposition party has nominated its MP Vahe Enfiajyan for Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

By law, the opposition is entitled to one out of the three Deputy Speaker seats.

Earlier lawmakers confirmed Ararat Mirzoyan as Speaker of Parliament.

The ruling My Step Alliance has nominated MP Alen Simonyan and MP Lena Nazaryan for the other two Deputy Speaker seats.

