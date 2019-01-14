Candidate for Vice Speaker says will strengthen public-Parliament ties if elected

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Lena Nazaryan, candidate for Vice Speaker of Parliament, says she is going to strengthen public-Parliament ties if elected to the post, reports Armenpress.

“I regularly hear concerns that public-Parliament tie wouldn’t suddenly disrupted. We will act jointly and uninterruptedly. We will act with the best solutions which were born through discussions with our compatriots and debates. Some often say that we have no political experience, but we have an experience on relying on our own forces, not giving up and adhering to our agenda”, Nazaryan said.

Three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, have been elected to the Parliament based on the results of the recent snap elections.

Ararat Mirzoyan has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

My Step alliance has already nominated Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament.

