My Step nominates Lena Nazaryan for Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. My Step faction nominated Lena Nazaryan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament, faction head Lilit Makunts announced during the first session of the Parliament of 7th convocation today, reports Armenpress.

“Lena Nazaryan is distinguished by her impartial human characteristics and had a contribution to making the electoral processes more democratic”, Makunts said.

Three political forces – My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, have been elected to the Parliament based on the results of the recent snap elections.

Ararat Mirzoyan has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

My Step alliance has already nominated Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament.

