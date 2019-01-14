Candidate for Speaker assures they will make Parliament broad platform for public discussions through hearings

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly must become a platform for public discussions through parliamentary hearings where it would be possible to get broad public approval for legislative initiatives, Ararat Mirzoyan – candidate for the Speaker of Parliament nominated by My Step faction, said in his remarks during the 1st session of the new Parliament, in response to the question of MP Nazeli Baghdasaryan, reports Armenpress.

The lawmaker from My Step faction said the role of parliamentary hearings in the conditions of the parliamentary system was not enough previously which resulted in great public complaint. “People believed that many laws were not deriving from their interests”, she said.

In response Ararat Mirzoyan said he agrees with this view. “I share the importance given to the parliamentary hearings. I assure you that all of us, I if elected as Speaker of Parliament, as well as all factions should make all efforts to make the Parliament the platform for public discussions through hearings where it will be possible to get a public approval for legislative initiatives”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan