My Step faction to nominate Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM today

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament will nominate Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the position of Prime Minister in the first session of the 7th convocation Parliament which launched today, faction head Lilit Makunts told Armenpress. “Yes, of course we will nominate the PM’s candidacy today”, she said.

The first session of the 7th convocation Parliament is underway: candidates for the Speaker and Vice Speakers are being nominated.

The faction, that is majority in the Parliament, will propose the President of Armenia to appoint Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister. According to the Constitution, the election of PM is not taking place in the new Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan