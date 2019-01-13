Yerevan law enforcement agencies respond to wave of false bomb threats Sunday evening
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan law enforcement agencies responded to bomb threats in three different addresses of the Armenian capital on Sunday evening, the ministry of emergency situations said in a press release.
The caller contacted 911 and said that bombs have been placed in two offices of Vivarobet, a bookmaking organization, and an office of Fast Credit, a crediting organization in Yerevan.
Multiple emergency response units were dispatched to the addresses, the ministry said.
At 20:00, bomb squads gave an all-clear as no explosives were found.
At around the same period, another bomb threat was called in, this time targeting a restaurant complex outside Yerevan.
The ministry said it will provide additional information.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan