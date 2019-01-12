LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.30% to $1857.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $5932.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $1973.00, nickel price up by 0.22% to $11290.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $20200.00, zinc price down by 1.54% to $2454.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $42000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.