Qatar to provide Iraq $1 billion for restoring infrastructure

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Qatar will provide Iraq 1 billion dollars for restoring the country’s infrastructure.

In a recent meeting Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reiterated to Iraq’s President Barham Salih that his country will provide the funds, the Qatari foreign ministry said.

The Iraqi president is in Qatar since January 9 on a visit. He arrived in Doha after negotiations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who in turn is expected to arrive in Qatar on January 13 for a strategic dialogue conference.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the 1 billion dollar assistance will be in the form of investments and credits.

In addition, the sides agreed to develop commercial ties by establishing a ship route.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan