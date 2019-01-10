OIF Secretary General announces readiness to closely cooperate with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's representative to the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanyan and the General Secretary of the organization Louise Mushikiwabo met at the OIF Office.

Christian Ter-Stepanyan congratulated Louise Mushikiwabo on the occasion of assuming the post of the Secretary General of the organization.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, Louise Mushikiwabo expressed satisfaction for the meeting, noting that it’s her 1st official meeting, which is also symbolic.

The OIF Secretary General expressed her admiration with Armenia and the Armenian people, noting that thank to the exclusive contribution of the Armenian authorities and the Armenian people and the personal devotion of the representative of Armenia the Yerevan summit of the OIF was a great success. Louise Mushikiwabo asked Ter-Stepanyan to convey her congratulations over the success to the Armenian Foreign Minister and the leadership of the country.

The representative of Armenia to the OIF spoke about the cooperation between Armenia and the organization, particularly, about the decisions made during the summit and the implementation of the initiatives assumes by Armenia as the chairing country of the summit. Louise Mushikiwabo announced about her decision to closely cooperate with Armenia aimed at the implementation of the mentioned decisions, as well as jointly organizing the events dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the OIF.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan