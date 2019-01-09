AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Italy’s AC Milan is interested in snatching Armenian football superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the 29 year old midfielder who currently plays for London’s Arsenal, Italian media reported.

Mkhitaryan is the captain of Armenia’s national football team.

If Barcelona’s Denis Suárez eventually gets signed by the Gunners, then Mkhitaryan is highly likely to leave Arsenal.

The Armenian international is currently recovering from an injury. Arsenal fans are heavily criticizing Mkhitaryan in the recent period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan