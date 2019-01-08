MPs-elect to be sworn in January 10 at special ceremony

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. MPs-elect will ceremonially assume their mandates on January 10 during a special event, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said.

CEC spokesperson Hermine Harutyunyan said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 13:00, January 10 at the Yerevan Opera House.

In the December 9 general election, the ruling My Step Alliance garnered 88 seats, Prosperous Armenia party received 26 seats and Luminous Armenia got 18 seats in parliament. As required by law, 4 mandates from the My Step alliance will be allocated to representatives of national minorities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan