Yerevan deploys entire fleet of snow removing equipment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Sanitek, the waste management operator for the city of Yerevan, has deployed its entire fleet of snow clearing equipment, the mayor’s spokesperson said.

“In any case, we ask you to refuse from driving if there is no urgent necessity in order to make the traffic lighter and safer,” Hakob Karapetyan, the spokesperson of Mayor Hayk Marutyan, said on Facebook.

He said that parked and double parked vehicles along pavements are in particularly disturbing the snow removal works.

