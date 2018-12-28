Pashinyan beats Putin and Trump in Politician of the Year category of Russian newspaper’s poll

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Vedomosti newspaper has named caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Politician of the Year by the readers’ voting. Among other candidates for the category, the newspaper’s editorial board chose German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Vedomosti mentioned that 2018 was marked with revolution in the post-Soviet area, which this time took place in Armenia, the ally of Russia.

Recapping the developments that forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to step down and eventually brought Pashinyan to power, the newspaper noted the recent snap elections of parliament that resulted in a landslide victory of Pashinyan’s electoral bloc.

The newspaper had also nominated Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, among others, for the Political of the Year category.

