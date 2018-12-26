Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

More than 120 judges sacked in Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. More than 120 judges have been fired in Azerbaijan, local media reported.

According to local news media, the reason for the dismissals is misconduct.

The decision to fire the judges was made during a sitting at the justice ministry on December 25.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




