More than 120 judges sacked in Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. More than 120 judges have been fired in Azerbaijan, local media reported.
According to local news media, the reason for the dismissals is misconduct.
The decision to fire the judges was made during a sitting at the justice ministry on December 25.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:41 17000 evacuated in Indonesia tsunami-affected area
- 13:00 Five boats carrying 40 illegal migrants rescued in English Channel
- 12:57 Kocharyan appeals arrest verdict to higher court, argues violations in due process
- 12:52 More than 120 judges sacked in Azerbaijan
- 12:23 Board of Chamber of Advocates strongly condemns pressures on judges and attorneys
- 12:22 Road supervision agency re-equipped with modern devices
- 12:17 Turkish tanks cross into Syria
- 11:40 2018 Armenia tourism grows 8,8%
- 11:33 Additional requirements for labeling GMO-containing goods enter into force in EAEU space
- 11:15 Japan withdraws from International Whaling Commission
- 10:55 At least 10 killed in Iran student bus crash
- 10:41 Acting defense minister attends ceremony of handing over apartments to 20 servicemen in Agarak town
- 10:34 Swan Lake ice rink in downtown Yerevan opens
- 10:29 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation announces 2019 LEMKIN SCHOLARSHIP for foreign researchers
- 10:26 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 10:08 Woman charged for setting man ablaze
- 09:59 Syria says Israeli missile strikes hit Damascus weapons depot
- 09:57 Two Koreas inaugurate rail, road project
- 09:54 Roads and weather update
- 09:46 Minor earthquake detected in Armenia’s north-west
- 09:12 European Stocks - 25-12-18
- 09:12 US stocks stood at - 25-12-18
- 09:11 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-12-18
- 09:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-12-18
- 09:08 Oil Prices Down - 25-12-18
- 12.25-20:59 Nikol Pashinyan attends reception at CBA
- 12.25-20:42 Armenian authorities should pursue legitimacy-based foreign policy – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.25-17:56 Armenia reaffirms its clear stance on priority of status and security of Nagorno Karabakh – MFA spokesperson
- 12.25-17:35 ‘We are good allies for centuries’- President Sarkissian on Armenian-Russian relations
- 12.25-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-18
- 12.25-17:31 Asian Stocks - 25-12-18
- 12.25-17:30 Turkey trying to change demographic picture in Syrian territory under its control - expert
- 12.25-17:17 ‘Armenia is on the right track’ – WATCH President Sarkissian’s interview to WION TV
- 12.25-17:01 50 dead as truck, bus collide in DR Congo
- 12.25-17:00 Anna Hakobyan participates in New Year event in Lousé Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 2237 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
15:40, 12.20.2018
Viewed 2069 times Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner
14:46, 12.19.2018
Viewed 1922 times Washington Post includes Armenia in ‘Three Countries Where Democracy Actually Staged A Comeback” article
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1815 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
18:59, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1807 times Spitak is the brilliant proof of what collective, progressive beautiful things humanity can do – Serj Tankian