Armenia, Japan to expand cooperation in seismic protection sector

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Territorial Service SNCO of Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations will cooperate with the Japanese Challenge, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Challenge is a private company that provides innovative products for security and disaster prevention.

Within the framework of the cooperation, it is expected to test the devices provided by the Japanese company across Armenia, and in case of positive results, the equipment will be installed and applied in the country.

The work of EQGuard-Ⅲ(Earthquake Sensor Alarm Equipment) issues alert before the arrival of strong shakingis. Built-in accelerometer detects P wave and issues earthquake alert before the arrival of strong shaking by S wave. EQG-Ⅲhas a specialized software to distinguish between earthquake and living noise generated near EQG-Ⅲ, which prevents it issuing of erroneous alert. EQGuard-Ⅲ can send the signals to control the connected equipment like broadcasting facility, elevator, production facility etc. in accordance with the estimated seismic intensity level of the earthquake.

Seven EQGuard-Ⅲdevices have been provided by the Challenge to the Seismic Protection Territorial Service for testing.

