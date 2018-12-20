Armenia ranked 101st by FIFA
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team has maintained its ranking in the FIFA world ranking.
FIFA released the new ranking on December 20, and Armenia is ranked 101st.
Belgium is ranked 1st, followed by France and Brazil.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
