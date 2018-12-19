Turkey’s state-run Anadolu mentions Ani as Bagratid Armenian Kingdom capital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Anadolu, Turkey’s state news agency, has published an article about the medieval Armenian city of Ani, mentioning that from 961 to 1045 it was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian Kingdom.

Despite noting the fact that Ani was an Armenian capital, the article is presenting it as a universal historic-cultural legacy.

The article particularly focuses on the tourism significance of Ani.

