Armenia, China discuss military cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. A delegation of the Chinese state-owned CETC led by its deputy director is currently in Armenia to discuss Armenian-Chinese military-technical cooperation issues, the defense ministry said.

China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC) was officially established in March 1st, 2002.

With fifteen years of rapid development, CETC has become the only large-scale technology corporation in China covering all fields in electronic information. It is the most powerful national central corporation in the fields of defense electronics, security electronics and informatization with the market covering more than 110 countries and regions in the world. The defense electronics has formed seven main products systems, which are respectively air base early warning, integrated electronic information system, radar, communication and navigation, electronic warfare, UAV electronic equipment and integrated IFF. The field of security electronics and information mainly includes public security, e-government, intelligent transportation, new energy, components and other products and businesses.

