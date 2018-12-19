Acting minister Garegin Baghramyan, USAID official discuss Market Liberalization and Electricity Trade program

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan on December 19 met with Brock Bierman, Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Market Liberalization and Electricity Trade Program (MLET) funded by the USAID was discussed.

Welcoming the guests the acting minister highly appreciated the USAID support in the ongoing strategic programs in Armenia’s energy sector. In this context he attached importance to the aforementioned program.

“Within the framework of the program there will be a consultation aimed at changing the sub-legislative field. In order words, rules, procedures, licenses and contracts will be developed which will contribute to the implementation of new market model. And here the right use of international experience is important”, the acting minister said.

Garegin Baghramyan also attached importance to the introduction of responsibility mechanisms for suppliers, consumers and producers which is also a new tool in Armenia’s energy system.

“As a result, I am confident that we will have a mutually beneficial cooperation in terms of inter-state trade, in particular with Georgia. In several years we will be able to carry out mutually beneficial trade both in terms of import and export, as well as to increase our mutual trade volumes”, Garegin Baghramyan said.

Brock Bierman expressed satisfaction over the joint work with the ministry and highlighted energy independence for all countries.

“This program worth 8 million USD will help Armenia in diversification of energy resources, liberalization of energy market and will contribute to its energy independence. The goal is clear: to make Armenia’s energy sector attractive for investors, by increasing the transparency, accountability and competitiveness of the field. Working jointly we can help Armenia to strengthen economic ties with Georgia and the European Union”, Brock Bierman said.

