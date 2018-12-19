Firearm-related deaths in U.S. reach highest number in fifty years

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Firearm-related deaths in the United States have reached the highest number in fifty years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More people were killed from firearm injuries in 2017 than in any other year since 1968 in America.

In 2017, 39,773 people were killed in firearm-related deaths. The number was less by 1000 the year before. Two/thirds of the 2017 deaths were suicides.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan