“Reliable documenter of our statehood's accomplishment”, justice minister congratulates ARMENRPESS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18,ARMENPRESS. Caretaker justice minister Artak Zeynalyan has congratulated ARMENPRESS on its 100th anniversary of foundation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Justice, I congratulate you all on the 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS News Agency,” Zeynalyan said, addressing both present-day and past journalists of the agency.

“Since 1918, ARMENPRESS has become the reliable documenter and reliable source of news of all times of our statehood’s establishment. During the one-century activity, by walking in line with time, and constantly introducing new and durable projects, ARMENPRESS has maintained the principle of reporting objective and accurate information to the public,” he said, wishing the agency to continue being the pioneer of unbiased reporting and adherence of journalistic ethics.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan