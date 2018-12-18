ARMENPRESS keeps high bar of journalism: Prosecutor General congratulates 100th jubilee of news agency

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS has created a rich heritage which, undoubtedly, has not only major historical, but also scientific, national and cultural significance, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said, congratulating ARMENPRESS state news agency on the 100th anniversary.

“Addressing the staff of ARMENPRESS, Director Mr. Ananyan, I cordially congratulate the 100th jubilee of the news agency. As a system that celebrates its 100th anniversary, we understand the mixed feelings of responsibility and excitement combined with pride which currently exists in the hearts and souls of ARMENPRESS staff members”, Artur Davtyan said.

According to him, the aspirations to walk in line with the demands of time and technological development rates, constantly find new creative solutions, be presented to the public with more interesting and reliable content are highly valued, which are very important for the news agency with its traditional values in the current media field and especially in the conditions of competition in online media space.

“It is thanks to these qualities, deep understanding of its mission and having concrete vision of development that ARMENPRESS maintains the high bars of journalism, remains one of the most reliable and serious news agencies of Armenia with which it’s always pleasure to cooperate. Therefore, I wish new jubilees to ARMENPRESS, its reporters and whole staff. I am confident in the new century ARMENPRESS will become the chronicler of new achievements and victories of our country, our people and will have more chances to transform optimistic moods to the public. Wish you good luck”, the Prosecutor General said.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan