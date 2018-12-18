Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager after two and a half years in charge, BBC reported.

The football club thanked the Portuguese manager for his work and wished him success.

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager”, Man United said in a statement.

The Portuguese, 55, won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

But United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan