Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United
14:21, 18 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager after two and a half years in charge, BBC reported.
The football club thanked the Portuguese manager for his work and wished him success.
“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager”, Man United said in a statement.
The Portuguese, 55, won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.
But United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
