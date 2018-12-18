Acting minister of sport and youth affairs congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of sport and youth affairs of Armenia Gabriel Ghazaryan congratulated ARMENPRESS state news agency on the 100th anniversary of establishment.

“On December 18, 2018 ARMENPRESS news agency turns 100 years old.

I am happy to have a chance to congratulate ARMENPRESS on the 100th jubilee. This is the news agency the staff of which has always been distinguished with its unique professionalism, interesting media projects, impartiality. I am also happy to state that ARMENPRESS, by successfully cooperating with the ministry of sport and youth affairs, covers the key events of the sports world and the ongoing programs in the field of youth policy. I hope that ARMENPRESS will be guided with the same strategy in the future as well providing comprehensive and balanced information to all of us.

I once again congratulate all members of ARMENPRESS staff and wish new working and creative achievements”, the letter reads.

Armenia’s first ARMENPRESS news agency today celebrates its 100th anniversary.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan