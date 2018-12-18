LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.21% to $1925.00, copper price up by 0.15% to $6110.00, lead price down by 0.72% to $1925.00, nickel price up by 1.80% to $11010.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $19420.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $2535.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.88% to $52000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.