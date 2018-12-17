“We” alliance doesn’t see grounds to dispute election results in Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The “We” alliance doesn’t see grounds to appeal to the Constitutional Court to dispute the results of the December 9 snap parliamentary elections, acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The “We” alliance has not recorded such violations which will serve a base to dispute the election results or the legitimacy of the decision of the Central Electoral Commission in the Constitutional Court, and I think no one has recorded any violations which will enable to dispute the CEC decision based on the voting or election results”, he said.

The snap parliamentary elections of Armenia were held on December 9.

Based on the election results, My Step alliance will have 88 seats, the Prosperous Armenia party – 26 seats and the Bright Armenia party – 18 seats in the new Parliament.

