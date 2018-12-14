Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Artsakh’s ex-defense minister appointed head of emergency situations service


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, the long-time Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, has been appointed as Director of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh.

Earlier today Mnatsakanyan was dismissed as Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

