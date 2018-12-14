40% of Armenia’s textile and apparel production exported to EU countries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Business Armenia has published a marketing package presenting investment opportunities, production potential and key indicators of Armenian textile industry.

According to the information provided by Business Armenia research team, the annual export growth of Armenian textile & apparel, leather & shoes products was 35%-43% during the last 3 years and more than 40% is exported to EU countries.

In addition to mass consumption products Armenian textile companies are also famous for doing subcontracting for world-known brands.

In order to stimulate the investments, Armenian government has implemented numerous assistance programs, which make Armenia an inviting platform for European, Iranian and Asian investors. Due to Armenia’s membership to EAEU, the investors can establish textile manufacturing factories here and export to EAEU member countries with overall population of 183 million people with 0% custom duties.

The package also includes a video presenting investment incentives of Armenian textile sector.

It is addressed to foreign investors and is presented under “Select Armenia” brand with “Make your move, Select Armenia” slogan. You can find the research and the full package on “Select Armenia” platforms.