“Wherever I’ll be, I’ll continue bearing same responsibility” – education minister on possible tenure in parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan says it is still too early for him to be able to state whether he will continue working in government or he will enter parliament.

Harutyunyan ran for parliament from the My Step Alliance that garnered more than 70% of votes.

“Wherever I’ll be, I will continue bearing the same responsibility, be it in the executive or in parliament,” he said, adding that very soon team decisions will be made and they will announce them.

Asked how they will be guided in staffing selection, he pointed out various standards. “Both political appropriateness, efficiency, and the necessity of the given person’s presence in parliament, guided by a team perspective,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan