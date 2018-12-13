Gymnast Artur Davtyan champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian national team of gymnastics Artur Davtyan has become the champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup.
ARMENPRESS reports Tepi Miva became the silver medalist and Nikita Ignyatev is the bronze medalist.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
