Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Gymnast Artur Davtyan champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian national team of gymnastics Artur Davtyan has become the champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup.

ARMENPRESS reports Tepi Miva became the silver medalist and Nikita Ignyatev is the bronze medalist.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration