EU to provide 26,000,000 Euros for development of innovations in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Union plan to sign a funding agreement for improving education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in an initiative called EU for Innovation in Armenia.

The government approved the bill on signing the 26,125,000 Euro deal today.

By the agreement, it is envisaged to provide assistance for the creation of the EU for Innovation: Tumo Center, in cooperation with TUMO.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan