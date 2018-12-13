Russia set for constructive dialogue with new Armenian parliament, government - Zakharova

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia is set for constructive dialogue with the new Armenian parliament and government after the parliamentary election in Armenia, Russian foreign ministry representative Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing today, according to TASS.

“We are set for constructive dialogue with the new Armenian parliament and the soon to be formed government, with the goal of further strengthening of partnership between our countries, including within the EEU, CSTO and CIS,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan