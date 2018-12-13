Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Armenian justice ministry continues prison healthcare reforms


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice ministry continues the process of reforms in the field of prison healthcare, the ministry told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the joint program being implemented by the justice ministry and the Council of Europe titled ‘Strengthening the Health Care and Human Rights Protection in Prisons in Armenia’, the medical staff of correctional facilities has been provided with favorable working conditions, such as medicines, furniture and etc. It is planned to distribute them in the respective correctional facilities.

