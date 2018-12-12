France’s Veolia considers transforming Armenia representation into Caucasus, Central Asia headquarters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting today with Malika Genduri, Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe of Veolia, the French water supply company.

Caretaker Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan was also in attendance, Avinyan’s office said.

Avinyan noted that cooperation with the company continues openly and transparently for finding effective solutions for existing problems. He added that regardless of the existing issues the government is supporting the company’s activities for the benefit of increasing the quality of the country’s water system.

Genduri said that Veolia is committed to continue productive work in Armenia, and in cooperation with the government to achieve its goals and overcoming of challenges in the country. She also introduced the company’s future projects in Armenia, noting that they consider transforming the Armenia representation into a Caucasus and Central Asia headquarters in the long-term perspective.

Both sides welcomed the latest agreement on delaying the scheduled potable water price increase until 2025.

Issues concerning raising the quality of water supply, decreasing water loss and draining systems were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan