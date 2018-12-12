Civil Contract party discusses candidates for Speaker, Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party’s Board has held a meeting on December 11 to discuss possible candidates for Speaker of Parliament and Vice Speakers, MP from the Yelk faction Alen Simonyan told ARMENPRESS.

He didn’t specify names and other details.

My Step Alliance, that includes the Civil Contract Party, won a landslide victory in the December 9 general election with 70,44% of votes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan