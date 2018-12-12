Huawei CFO released on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has been granted bail by a Canadian court, BBC reports.

Meng Wanzhou was arrested on 1 December and could be extradited to the US to face fraud charges linked to the alleged violation of sanctions on Iran.

A judge in Vancouver set bail at C$10m (£6m; $7.4m). She will be under surveillance 24 hours a day and must wear an electronic ankle tag.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s founder was arrested in Canada on December 1 and is facing extradition to the United States, Reuters reports.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is also Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, is related to violations of U.S. sanctions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meng was arrested on December 1 in pursuance of an American warrant.

Sources told Reuters in April that U.S. authorities have been probing Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws.

Huawei confirmed the arrest and said that it is “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng”.

China’s embassy in Canada said it resolutely opposed the arrest and called for Meng’s immediate release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan