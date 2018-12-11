Multiple stabbing suspect turns himself in

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The man who is suspected of stabbing four men in an Armenian village on December 9 has turned himself in to authorities, police said.

The incident took place around 21:00, December 9 during a brawl.

The knife has been discovered at the crime scene.

Authorities did not specify the health condition of the victims.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan