Multiple stabbing suspect turns himself in
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The man who is suspected of stabbing four men in an Armenian village on December 9 has turned himself in to authorities, police said.
The incident took place around 21:00, December 9 during a brawl.
The knife has been discovered at the crime scene.
Authorities did not specify the health condition of the victims.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
