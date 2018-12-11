Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Turkey begins constructing military base in Black Sea


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish defense ministry started constructing a military base in the country’s north-eastern Trabzon province, Milliyet reported.

400 military and 200 civilian specialists will conduct service in the new military base.

Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
