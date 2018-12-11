Turkey begins constructing military base in Black Sea
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish defense ministry started constructing a military base in the country’s north-eastern Trabzon province, Milliyet reported.
400 military and 200 civilian specialists will conduct service in the new military base.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
