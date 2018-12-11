Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Caretaker FM delivers remarks at Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum high-level panel


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has delivered remarks as a guest speaker at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum high-level panel, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The transcript of the speech wasn’t immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




