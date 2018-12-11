LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.38% to $1951.00, copper price down by 0.85% to $6110.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $1993.50, nickel price down by 0.87% to $10830.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $18900.00, zinc price down by 1.41% to $2586.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.