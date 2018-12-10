ENEMO observer mission says Armenia elections were held in accordance with international standards

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 snap parliamentary elections of Armenia were held in peace and safe conditions and were in accordance with the local and international standards, Head of the observer mission of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) Zlatko Vujovic told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The election campaign has been carried out in equal conditions, and the voters were able to express their will during the elections. If there have been violations, they were due to lack of knowledge. In our preliminary conclusion we state that the elections were held successfully, and we hope that the new Parliament will deal with the reforms of the Electoral Code”, the ENEMO mission head said.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

The Central Electoral Commission released the preliminary results:

-The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) received 4.7% or 59068 votes

-Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party received 0.68% or 8533 votes

-The ARF received 3.89% or 48822 votes

-My Step Alliance received 70.44% or 884849 votes

-Bright Armenia party got 6.37% or 80049 votes

-Christian-Democratic Rebirth party received 0.51% or 6460 votes

-National Progress party received 0.33% or 4122 votes

-We alliance – 2% or 25174 votes

-Rule of Law party – 0.99% or 12390 votes

-Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party – 1.82% or 22868 votes

-Prosperous Armenia party – 8.27% or 103837 votes

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan