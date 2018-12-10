Macron to address nation regarding protests
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation regarding the Yellow Vests protests, AFP reports.
Macron will deliver the address at 20:00, December 10.
According to government officials, the president intends to present “specific and immediate actions” for resolving the situation.
According to BFM, Macron will also hold a meeting with leading unions and enterprise representatives today.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
