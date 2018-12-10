Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Macron to address nation regarding protests


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation regarding the Yellow Vests protests, AFP reports.

Macron will deliver the address at 20:00, December 10.

According to government officials, the president intends to present “specific and immediate actions” for resolving the situation.

According to BFM, Macron will also hold a meeting with leading unions and enterprise representatives today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




