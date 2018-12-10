Nikol Pashinyan speaks about intention of Robert Kocharyan’s supporters to organize rallies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia is a democratic country and everyone has the right to organize rallies, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan told the reporters about this at the headquarter of “My Step” block, , commenting on the intention of Robert Kocharyan’s supporters to organize rallies.

“There is a law on freedom of assemblies in Armenia. Anyone can organize rallies. Armenia is a democratic country and anyone can do that”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also referred to the talks that assess the developments over Robert Kocharyan as vendetta.

“I do not think that Robert Kocharyan is accused of some conspiracy acts. Everyone has witnessed what has happened. Let’s do media monitoring of pre and after March 1 events and see what has been written and after that it will become clear if it’s a vendetta or not”, Pashinyan said.

Activists seeking the release of ex-President Robert Kocharyan say they are launching a “rally struggle phase”.

The group said on Facebook they are launching “pickets and rallies” from December 11 – “given the fact that today early election of parliament is taking place, and tomorrow, December 10, will be the preliminary vote count”.

The group identifies itself as “Freedom to the President Steering Group”.

On December 7, an appeals court ordered the arrest of Kocharyan.

The 2nd President of Armenia spent two weeks in jail in summer, but was eventually freed. But on Friday, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by walking to the Yerevan NSS jail.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president. He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan