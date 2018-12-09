Aram Sargsyan considers this election campaign the best among all elections he participated in

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The pre-election campaign of the snap parliamentary elections has created equal opportunities for the campaign participants, Aram Sargsyan, the Menk (We) alliance leader MP, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“This was the best campaign among the elections I participated in terms of the equality and opportunities of the campaign participants”, he said, adding that the only shortcoming was the lack of time.

Early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on December 9. All polling stations opened at 08:00. The voting will be over at 20:00.

11 political forces - 9 parties and 2 party blocs, are participating in the elections. They are the followings: The Republican Party of Armenia, the Citizen’s Decision Socio-Democratic party, the ARF, My Step party bloc, Bright Armenia party, Christian-People’s Rebirth party, National Progress party, We party bloc, Rule of Law party, Sasna Tsrer party and Prosperous Armenia party.

The total number of eligible voters is 2 million 573 thousand 779.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan