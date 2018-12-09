‘Menk’ (We) Alliance leader MP Aram Sargsyan votes for ‘present and future’

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Menk (We) Alliance MP Aram Sargsyan sees a good future of the country behind fair elections.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote today at the 13/31 polling station, he said in order to achieve good results it is required to become “We” all together.

“I have great mood. Do you know how much I’ve dreamt of this day, when our people will freely come to elections on their will, without violations, without taking money and pressures. I have always, and now also, attached importance to fair elections, because in this case everything will be good,” Sargsyan said.

He said he voted for “today, for the future, as well as for keeping bright the memories left in the past”.

2010 polling stations across 13 electoral districts throughout the country have opened as of 08:00, December 9, as the country is electing a new parliament.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

Nine political parties and two alliances are running for parliament.

Candidates are – Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), Citizens Decision Social-Democratic Party, ARF, aka Dashnaktsutyun, the ruling My Step Alliance, Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) Party, Christian-People’s Rebirth Party, National Progress Party, Menk (We) Alliance, Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law, aka Country of Law) Party and Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) Party.

According to official data, 2,573,779 people are entitled to vote.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan